Tantseka Village residents fearful after 7 members of 1 family gunned down

MTHATHA - Seven family members were shot and killed in Tantseka Village, outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday night.

Amidst burial preparations for a loved one who was shot last week, another tragedy struck the Mgxada family.

It’s alleged that a group of armed men entered their home asking for the man of the house and demanding money.

According to a neighbour, Bangikhaya Ginyimali, this was not an isolated incident.

"We are living in fear. We don't sleep in our homes, we sleep in the mountains. This is the kind of life we have come to live. There are disagreements, some are about stock theft and there's also money involved. That's the main issue here."

The Eastern Cape Community Safety Department said that it has requested police protection for the family and the community.