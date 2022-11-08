Tania Campbell re-elected as Ekurhuleni mayor

Tania Campbell beat out the ANC's representative, attaining 124 of the 224 votes cast to elect a mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) Tania Campbell was on Tuesday reinstated as mayor of Ekurhuleni, beating out the African National Congress's (ANC) Jongizizwe Dlabathi.

Campbell received 124 out of 224 votes to return to the helm, while Dlabathi only managed to secure 99 of the votes cast.

Campbell was voted out through a motion of no confidence just last month.

Talks between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) failed, with the ANC's provincial executive committee in Gauteng rejecting a proposal this morning for the election of an EFF mayor in the city.

The ANC's motion of no confidence by the region went against the provincial leadership of the ANC, which had instructed regional chair Mzwandile Masina to withdraw the motion.

Following the victory, Campbell said: "It does show you there is confidence in me, but also it shows that the majority of council actually wants work to happen and wants stability within the city."