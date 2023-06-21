System in place to avoid rehiring convicts in govt: Nkadimeng

The Cogta minister said that the system in place is to blacklist those in local government found guilty of an offence.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Thembi Nkadimeng said measures have been put in place to ensure that those convicted of a crime were not re-employed by government.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been working on a number of cases, with the qualifications of mayors and councillors in some metros being called into question.

Nkadimeng said a system is in place to blacklist those in local government found guilty of an offence.

“It's relatively easy with the persal system, the Public Service Act system, that's at a provincial and national level. You will get blocked, you have one ID [identity document] and unless you forge one, you will not be appointable or it raises a flag when I try to put you into the system.”

But she said this can't be the way to govern, as an ethical society is needed.

"Do we want a society that needs to be legislated on each and everything? We then also need to move to an ethical mind shift of a capable state. Ethically, we are found wanting on almost spheres of government.”