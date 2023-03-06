Suspects linked to missing German tourist Nick Frischke back in court

The 22-year-old went missing while hiking in the Hangberg area almost a month ago.

CAPE TOWN - Search teams assisting with the search for German tourist Nick Frischke have reportedly been withdrawn as five suspects linked to his case are set appear in court on Monday.

The 22-year-old went missing in the Hangberg area almost a month ago.

The suspects reportedly confessed to robbing and stabbing him while he was hiking in the area. They face robbery charges and are back in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

The men were found in possession of the tourists' belongings, including his cell phone and backpack.

They claimed Frischke ran away after the robbery and had not been seen since.

Police say search teams would be pulled back until new information came to light.

However, they said the investigation into Frischke’s disappearance would continue.