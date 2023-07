Suspects in Mpumalanga truck attacks appear in court

Katlego Jiyane | The men accused of being behind the recent torching of nine trucks in Mpumalanga made their first appearance at the Ermelo Magistrates Court on 17 July 2023. They are charged with several counts of aggravated robbery, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to commit crime, possession of an illegal firearm and one count of attempted murder.