Suspected Gugulethu drug dealer to appear in court

CAPE TOWN - A suspected Gugulethu drug dealer is set to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old woman was arrested after police followed up on a tip-off and apprehend the suspect at her home yesterday.

SAPS spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, said officers uncovered different types of drugs with an estimated street value of R15,000 at the premises.

"The abuse and trafficking of illegal drugs is one of the root causes of violent crimes in communities in the Western Cape, and remain a focus point in our crime combating efforts. For this mere reason, members attached to operation 'Restore Gugulethu' are lauded for their efforts to take drugs of the streets," Van Wyk said.

In an unrelated incident in Lungulethu West, police apprehended three suspects for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are due to appear in court once charged.