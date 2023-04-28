Suspected fraudsters Nzuzo Njilo and co-accused out on bail

The accused each face a charge of fraud linked to the dodgy sale of a truck in May 2021.

PORT SHEPSTONE – KwaZulu-Natal suspected fraudsters Nzuzo Njilo and his co-accused Kwanda Ntshangase were granted bail at the Port Shepstone Magistrates Court.

Njilo and his co-accused appeared for a second time in court on Friday.

It’s alleged that the pair sold a truck to an unsuspecting buyer who paid them a substantial amount of money.

The court granted Njilo bail for 30,000 - while Ntshangase received 3,000 bail.

The bail conditions are for both men to report to their nearest police stations twice a week, refrain from leaving the country or commit any other offences.

Njilo is the husband to media personality Faith Nketsi and the son of former Msunduzi Local Municipality Mayor Themba Njilo.

The matter was adjourned, and it will resume on the 20 June.

[WATCH] The suspected fraudsters Nzuzo Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase are now appearing before the Port Shepstone Magistrates Court, for a formal bail application. @_NMabaso https://t.co/jMYgV1cEnD pic.twitter.com/OF0fIBInQR ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2023