Suspect in UFS staff murders case claims police assaulted him in holding cell

Bongani Peter, accused number one, is one of five people who appeared in the Dimbaza Magistrates Court on Thursday for a formal bail application.

CAPE TOWN - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the recent murders of Fort Hare University staff claims he was assaulted by police.

The five men are accused of the two murders and various assassination attempts at the University of Fort Hare.

Peter took to the stand to present the reasons he should be given bail.

Assault and coercion were just some of the things he accused the police of during his bail application on Thursday.

Together with four others, he stands accused of two counts of murder and attempted murder of several employees of the University of Fort Hare.

Peter detailed the alleged assault he claims was inflicted on him by the police officers while he was in a holding cell.

But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said these allegations would not affect the State's case.

"Our prosecutor, Advocate Ndelo, was able to poke holes in his evidence in chief and also present what case we have against him. And we still believe that even the other remaining applicants, we'll be able to show the court that they're not good candidates for bail."

The bail application has been postponed to 10 May.

That’s when the rest of the accused will present their bail application arguments.