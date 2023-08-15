Suspect in deadly KZN mass shooting due in court

On Friday night, armed men stormed two properties in Umlazi, killing seven people another was seriously injured and is still in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - A man arrested in connection with the murder of 7 people in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

On Friday night, armed men stormed two properties in Umlazi, killing seven people. Another person was seriously injured and is still in hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal police activated the 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources shortly after the shootings.

On Sunday, officers apprehended the suspect

The police's Robert Netshiunda: "The identified suspect was cornered and arrested at a mall in Durban. He is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 15 August. He will face 7 charges of murder and one of attempted murder. The search for the remaining suspects continues.”

