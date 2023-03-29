Suspect in custody over fatal shooting at Ottery shopping centre

Traffic officers were conducting an enforcement operation near the centre when they heard gunshots on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town traffic officials have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in the parking lot of an Ottery shopping centre.

The officers were conducting an enforcement operation near the centre, when they heard gunshots ring out on Tuesday.

They responded and bystanders pointed out a suspect running from the scene, where one person was found murdered.

"The officers, assisted by private security staff, pursued the suspects and managed to apprehend them despite some attempted interference from bystanders. Witnesses indicate that a firearm had been thrown into nearby bushes but officers couldn’t find the firearm," said city traffic’s Maxine Bezuidenhout.