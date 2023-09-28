Surge in fraudulent medico-legal claims, says health department

The Auditor-General told Parliament that fraudulent medico-legal claims are affecting the budgets of provincial departments.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health said while medico-legal claims due to medical negligence are justified, a lot have been found to be fraudulent.

The Auditor General (AG) also informed parliament on Wednesday that the claims have increased since 2018, and amount to R77 billion.

The AG and the Health Department - led by Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo, briefed Parliament's Select Committee on Appropriations on how these claims affect the budgets of provincial departments.

READ: Concern over increase in amounts for medico-legal claims

The Auditor General told the committee that medical claims due to negligence increased by about 10% to R77 billion.

But Dhlomo said a lot of these cases are fraudulent.

"Some of these cases are justified as you can see from the presentation of the Auditor General, which we really agree with in their progress report that they are justified, but others have really been found to be fraudulent."

The Auditor General’s office said the department did not meet targets relating to claims for 2021/2022, and this could indicate that efforts to curb medicolegal claims are slow.