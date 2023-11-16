Sun International warns against bogus R25 Sun City accommodation deal

The scam that has been circulating on social media, states that the R25 offer is in celebration of the resort's 50th or 55th anniversary.

CAPE TOWN - Sun International has warned holidaymakers about a bogus R25 Sun City resort accommodation deal.

The scam has been circulating on social media.

The post states that the offer is in celebration of the resort's 50th or 55th anniversary. However, Sun City was established in 1979, making it 44 years old.

The resort's Julius Ramotse: "Sun International is making an urgent appeal to visitors not to respond to any social media posts purportedly offering accommodation and breakfast at any Sun City resort hotel for only R25 a night.

"If anyone wishes to make a booking, they must do so by visiting the Sun International website which is www.suninternational.com, or by booking directly through our booking engine."