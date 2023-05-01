Sudan survivors need psychological support as traumatic tales emerge

Some of the evacuees’ family members said footage sent to them by loved ones was shocking.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who have been evacuated from war-torn Sudan have told Eyewitness News they are in need of psychological support after the trauma they have experienced.

Fifty-three evacuees landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Egypt on Sunday - after being trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan for two weeks - with no access to water, electricity or food.

Some of the evacuees’ family members said footage sent to them by loved ones was shocking.

One mother said her son, who messaged her when he had signal, told her he had to sleep in the stairwell of his apartment building for safety.

PENDING UN VISIT

Meanwhile, a top United Nations humanitarian official is heading to the conflict-stricken region due to the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

The organisation's secretary-general Antonio Guterres' announcement comes shortly after rival Sudanese forces announced the extension of a truce they have largely violated, as warplanes continued to hover, owed to continued fighting in the capital Khartoum.

The fighting pits the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his ex-deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the rapid support forces, a heavily armed paramilitary group.

More than 500 people have been killed and tens of thousands of people have fled since battles erupted last month.