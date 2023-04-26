Sudan conflict rescue mission: 7 SA nationals stopped at Egyptian border - GOTG

Gift of the Givers said that 7 South Africans would hopefully be allowed to pass soon and join the other 31.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers revealed that seven out of the 38 South Africans who were evacuated from war-hit Khartoum, were stopped at the Egyptian border on their way back home.

The government confirmed that all South Africans had left the city after fighting broke out between Sudan’s armed forces and a rebel group over a week ago.

Over 450 people lost their lives, while thousands more were wounded in the conflict.

The disaster response organisation, Gift of the Givers, managed to arrange transport sponsored by the government for the stranded South Africans.

But the organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman said as they were making their way through the Egyptian border, the rescue mission took a steep turn.

“The diplomatic staff of the South African embassy in Egypt were supposed to be there on site to meet them and sort out the problem unfortunately, they did not pitch. But they are now 80km from the border and hopefully those seven who’ve had a torrent[ial] night, no food , 40 degrees heat, no toilets... will hopefully be allowed to pass soon and join the other 31.”