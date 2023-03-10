Students accuse UCT management of criminalising their protests

This follows clashes between police and students on campus earlier on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) students are accusing university management of criminalising their protests.

This follows clashes between police and students on campus earlier on Friday.

Officers were called to disperse hundreds of students who were gathered inside a law faculty building at the institution's lower campus.

A scuffle broke out when police started pushing the students out of the area.

With students intensifying their call for the institution to lift fee blocks for those with debt @UCT_news management says this amount has doubled four fold. Despite being chased away, students tell us they're not going anywhere #Uct_protests

UCT students who have outstanding fees of more than R1,000 were not allowed to register last year.

This year, the institution lifted the fee block threshold to R10,000.

That means that students owing more than R10,000 aren’t allowed to register this year.

One protesting UCT student said that they wanted the university to lift fee blocks even further so that indebted students could register.

"We are not saying cancel the fee debt, we're not saying run the university into a deficit, we are saying lift the fee block so that students can study."

Students said that they would continue with their protests until their demands were met.