Students accuse UCT management of criminalising their protests

This follows clashes between police and students on campus earlier on Friday.

Students protested over outstanding fees and registration at UCT on 10 March 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
10 March 2023 20:03

CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) students are accusing university management of criminalising their protests.

Officers were called to disperse hundreds of students who were gathered inside a law faculty building at the institution's lower campus.

A scuffle broke out when police started pushing the students out of the area.

UCT students who have outstanding fees of more than R1,000 were not allowed to register last year.

This year, the institution lifted the fee block threshold to R10,000.

That means that students owing more than R10,000 aren’t allowed to register this year.

One protesting UCT student said that they wanted the university to lift fee blocks even further so that indebted students could register.

"We are not saying cancel the fee debt, we're not saying run the university into a deficit, we are saying lift the fee block so that students can study."

Students said that they would continue with their protests until their demands were met.

