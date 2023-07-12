'Struggle continues to see genuine justice for Ernest Dipale': Family

The Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday ruled that the slain anti-apartheid activist was murdered after he was detained by the security police in 1982 and did not die by suicide as was initially ruled.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain apartheid activist Ernest Moabi Dipale said their struggle for justice would continue.

On Tuesday, the Johannesburg High Court found he did not take his own life after he was detained by the security police in 1982, as was found at the time, but rather that he was killed.

The court found his death was, in fact, brought about by the actions of members of the security branch, and it recommended further investigations into two specific officers.

Dipale was arrested on 5 August 1982 and found hanged from his cell at John Vorster Square in Johannesburg.

His death was ruled a suicide at the time.

Dipale’s brother-in-law, Fulufhelo Matumba, said this was not the end.

“We’ll convene with other people who are giving us support who have been through this and we will put our heads together and aluta continues. The struggle continues to not be flimsy about justice but to see genuine justice.”