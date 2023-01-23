Strike at UCT may only happen on Friday, says Academics' Union

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town's Academics' Union said that its planned strike for this week may only happen on Friday.

This after the union applied to the CCMA on Friday last week for a certificate to down tools over a wage dispute.

At least 84% of the union's members voted to strike for the first time in the institution's history.

The union is demanding a 6% increase, while the university is offering 3%.

This comes as tertiary institutions prepare to reopen next month.

The union's Kelly Moult said that they were meeting with the university's management at the CCMA on Tuesday to see if they can find common ground.

"The Western Cape commissioner has asked that we have one more consultation with management. We wanted that to be today but management said they could only go tomorrow, so we will meet them tomorrow and then take it from there."