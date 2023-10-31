Streaming services 'eating the lunch' of SA broadcasters, Mapulane tells MPs

Deputy Communications Minister Philly Mapulane was briefing the communications committee on Tuesday on the SABC Bill, which aims to change the public broadcaster's funding model and bring it into the digital era.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Communications Minister Philly Mapulane said over-the-top platforms like streaming services were “eating the lunch” of local broadcasters.

Mapulane said many had migrated to these online platforms that were mainly based in the US, which is costing local broadcasters like the SABC.

The deputy minister told MPs that the non-payment of TV licences had cost the SABC and the funding model needed to change.

He also singled out streaming platforms that were taking revenue away from local players.

"They do not have any public or commercial mandate to fulfil but they are taking away so much of the needed revenue from SA broadcasters. So these OTT platforms are basically eating the lunch of South African broadcasters."

Mapulane said it was a matter they were seeking to address through the introduction of the SABC Bill and other policy interventions like a “household levy” to replace TV licences.