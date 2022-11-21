Stranded commuters urge WC taxi bosses to resolve grievances Hundreds of taxi commuters in the Western Cape have had to seek alternative transport on the first day of Santaco’s provincial shutdown. SANTACO

Santaco strike

Santaco Western Cape CAPE TOWN - Stranded commuters have urged taxi bosses to speedily resolve their grievances. Hundreds of taxi commuters in the Western Cape have had to seek alternative transport on the first day of Santaco’s provincial shutdown. Citing the unhappiness over the announcement that the provincial government's Blue Dot taxi programme will end later this month, as well as other issues, the South African National Taxi Council has instructed its members to go on strike on Monday and Tuesday. #TaxiStrikeCPT Police and traffic officials are keeping a close eye on operations at the Bellville Public Transport Interchange. KB pic.twitter.com/g3qLRdF9dv EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2022

One man arrived at the Bellville public transport interchange, hoping to find transport to get him to work but instead, he had to go back home.

"It's really affected me badly because I had some deadlines, I had to submit stuff today but due to this taxi strike, I couldn't make it to work today. It's very bad."

A woman, who traveled all the way from Hermanus to write a college exam, missed the 9am starting time on Monday morning.

"I'm coming straight from work to come write my exam. After my exam, I need to go back because tomorrow I'm working, so I need to go back to Hermanus and there's absolutely no way of going back. I'm stuck here."

Provincial police, along with the city’s law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure the safety of residents and other commuters.