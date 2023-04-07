Stop road carnage this Easter weekend, Sanral pleads with road users

With many road fatalities being avoidable, authorities and emergency services across the country are bracing for an influx of vehicles on major roads this Easter long weekend.

CAPE TOWN & JOHANNESBURG & DURBAN – The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is urging road users to help stop road carnage in its tracks this Easter weekend.

Sanral said it expected most national roads to be very busy this weekend.

Sanral's Ongezwa Mogotsi said too many avoidable crashes were still happening due to fatigue and drunken driving.

She said they would be monitoring the busiest freeways across the country to be able to respond quickly to any incident.

"Let's take a collective responsibility for our safety and that of other road users, and ensure we all arrive safely at our different destinations."

WESTERN CAPE ABUZZ WITH ACTIVITY

In the Western Cape, roads are already busy as holidaymakers journey to their destinations for the long weekend.

The Western Cape mobility department, traffic authorities, and police officers are out in full force to ensure compliance with the rules of the road.

Provincial mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie urged motorists and other road users to obey the rules.

"We'd like to encourage motorists to please be safe, adhere to the rules of the road, buckle up, and please stop every 200 kilometers if you're driving longer than that this weekend. It goes without saying, don't drink and drive, and take care of your families, because we want to welcome you back in Cape Town and the Western Cape on Monday."

DURBAN RESIDENTS LEAVE FOR RURAL AREAS

The City of eThekwini also called on road users to adhere to all rules of the road during this Easter season, with Durban expecting thousands of holidaymakers to visit the city.

And those who work and live in the economic hub are leaving to spend time with their families.

With roads expected to be busy, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said drivers had to be responsible.

“Road safety is our collective responsibility, you don’t need to wait for the police officer to come and tell you this is what you are not supposed to be doing.”

As of Thursday, roads within the city were already backed up with traffic as cars exited to different locations.

Most taxis leaving Durban were heading to rural areas.

EASTERN CAPE DEATH DECLINES

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape Department of Transport looks to maintain the steady decline in road traffic fatalities over the Easter period.

In the 2022 Easter period, the Eastern Cape recorded a drop from 27 to 20 road fatalities, compared to the 2021 Easter holiday.

As the long weekend begins, the province is no exception to the influx of motorists expected to be on the roads.

In response, the Department of Transport and Health in the province launched the Arrive Alive campaign for road safety in a joint a joint operation to monitor major roadways.

Eastern Cape Transport's Unathi Binqose said the province's focus this year was to also decrease road crashes.

"The aim this year is to ensure we reduce drastically the number of road crashes, the MEC of Transport Mr Xolile Nqatha believes if the decline in crashes is achieved, then fatalities will take care of themselves."

PEDESTRIAN SAFETY

Not only motorists are urged to adhere to the rules of the road.

In Gauteng, traffic police said community patrollers would be deployed to pedestrian hitch-hiking spots over the Easter weekend to avoid jay-walking on freeways.

It says the patrollers would be deployed in those areas, as there had been a rise in pedestrians being killed on the road.

Over the 2022 festive season, 54% of road fatalities recorded in Gauteng and the Western Cape were pedestrians.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said motorists needed to adhere to the rules of the road.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police call upon road users to comply with the rules of the road in order to save lives during this Easter season period. The law enforcement will not hesitate to act harshly against drivers who conduct themselves with impunity on Gauteng roads."