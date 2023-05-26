Still too early to declare cholera outbreak a state of disaster - Mchunu

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu said that they were, however, treating the issue as an emergency.

JOHANNESBURG - National government said that it was still too early to declare the cholera outbreak, which has killed 22 people so far, as a state of disaster.

Mchunu was speaking during a joint media briefing with Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink on Friday afternoon in the capital.

Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation, said national government did not delay in acting in reacting to the Hammanskraal water crisis.



The briefing was to announce a partnership between the two government entities to resolve the water crisis in the cholera-hit area of Hammanskraal.

At the heart of the Hammanskraal water crisis is the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant, which has been running under capacity for years.

The cash-strapped Tshwane municipality has announced that it cannot afford the almost R3 billion required to fix it and will need the help of national government.

Minister Mchunu said that at this point, they were not considering declaring a state of disaster, which would expedite the release of emergency funds.

"Disaster? No, we haven't gone on disaster but rather talk about it being an emergency situation that has arisen from the point of view of deaths."

Mchunu said that previous administrations had refused to work with his department, which had delayed the resolution of the long-standing water crisis in Hammanskraal.