Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title

The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru came second (2:11:26) and third respectively (2:11:52).

Stephen Mokoka successfully defends his Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title on Sunday, 16 October 2022. Picture: @CTMarathon/ Twitter.
16 October 2022 13:12

JOHANNESBURG - Stephen Mokoka successfully defends his Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title.

In the women's event, Ethiopia's Meseret Dinke Meleka won in 2:42:02, while Kenyans Tecla Kirongo (2:27:56) and Judith Cherono (2:30:32) rounded up the podium.

For the first time in South African and African history, an elite wheelchair racing division was included in a marathon.

In the wheelchair division race, American Aaron Pike outraced South Africa's Ernst van Dyk.

Van Dyk has won a record 10 wheelchair titles in the Boston Marathon, two New York City Marathon titles and is a two-time Los Angeles Marathon winner.

An estimated 13 000 athletes competed in the 42.2km race - the first of Cape Town's three-year Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM) candidacy.

WMM races are part of World Athletics and feature six annual major marathon races - Boston, London, New York, Tokyo, Chicago and Berlin Marathons and Cape Town Sanlam marathon wants to be part.

