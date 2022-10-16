Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru came second (2:11:26) and third respectively (2:11:52). Ernst van Dyk

Stephen Mokoka

2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon JOHANNESBURG - Stephen Mokoka successfully defends his Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title. The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru came second (2:11:26) and third respectively (2:11:52). Stephen Mokoka successfully defends his Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title.



Top 3 Men:

1. Stephen Mokoka - 2:09:58

2. Derseh Kindie Kassie - 2:11:26

In the women's event, Ethiopia's Meseret Dinke Meleka won in 2:42:02, while Kenyans Tecla Kirongo (2:27:56) and Judith Cherono (2:30:32) rounded up the podium. Meseret Dinke Meleka from Ethiopia sets a new record at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon!

Top Women:

1. Meseret Dinke Meleka (Ethiopia) - 2:24:02

2. Tecla Kirongo (Kenya) - 2:27:56

3. Judith Cherono (Kenya) - 2:30:32



Top Women:

1. Meseret Dinke Meleka (Ethiopia) - 2:24:02

2. Tecla Kirongo (Kenya) - 2:27:56

3. Judith Cherono (Kenya) - 2:30:32

For the first time in South African and African history, an elite wheelchair racing division was included in a marathon.

In the wheelchair division race, American Aaron Pike outraced South Africa's Ernst van Dyk.

Van Dyk has won a record 10 wheelchair titles in the Boston Marathon, two New York City Marathon titles and is a two-time Los Angeles Marathon winner.