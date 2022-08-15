Stellies students still trying to come to terms with deaths of 2 peers

Earlier in August, the institution confirmed the death of 20-year-old Ky Rowe at the Simonsberg men’s residence. His death follows thart of 20-year-old BSc student Siphokazi Ntozini who was found dead at a women’s residence late in July.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University students are still trying to come to terms with the deaths of two of their peers who are believed to have taken their own lives.

Student leader at the institution, Sky de Pontes, said the deaths have affected many on campus: “I think what has been going on has been a big shock. But we have these helplines in place and I think it is going a lot better.”

De Pontes said some students on campus are making use of the university’s counselling services: “Students are able to speak to therapists and have discussions about it and I know a lot of the students are making use of the service.”