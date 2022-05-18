Stellenbosch VC says probe into racist incident a top priority

Theuns du Toit is seen in video footage urinating on Babalo Ndwayana's desk at his Huis Marais residence room this past weekend.

STELLENBOSCH - Stellenbosch University campus management on Wednesday said the outcome of a disciplinary probe into a racist incident by at a university residence should prevent similar incidents from happening in future.

Theuns du Toit is seen in video footage urinating on Babalo Ndwayana's desk at his Huis Marais residence room this past weekend.

The university said human dignity was non-negotiable at the campus and must be respected, upheld and restored when affected.

Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers said the investigation into the matter was a top priority.

“The final outcome must pave the way to avoid any repeat of any similar breaches of the right to personal human dignity in the future on the Stellenbosch University campus.”

Meanwhile, a probe has also been launched into an alleged racial incident at the law faculty's dance last week.

The university said racist remarks were allegedly made towards a female student.