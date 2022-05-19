Stellenbosch University students intensify calls for Theuns du Toit’s expulsion

The first year law student has already been suspended pending an investigation into an incident of racism.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University student have intensified calls for Theuns du Toit to be kick off campus.

The first year law student has already been suspended pending an investigation into an incident of racism.

In a video on social media, the white student can be seen urinating on the belongings of a black student at the Huis Marais residence.

During a march against racism on Thursday, students held up a placard reading "our VC deals with racism via email".

Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers did step out to inform them that an independent, external commission of inquiry would be set up to probe issues relating to race and harassment.

However, students are not happy and have handed over a memorandum of demands.

Sasco Stellenbosch chairperson Queen Majikijela said they wanted the Huis Marais house committee to be dissolved and Babalo Ndwayana to be placed in a residence of his choice.

“We want the renaming of all student residences.”

Ndwayana has opened a criminal complaint against du Toit.