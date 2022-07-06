Steenhuisen wants Parly to reconvene to find solutions to SA's multiple problems

The National Assembly is currently on an eight-week constituency period until August.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen wants Parliament to reconvene to find solutions to the multiple crises facing the country.

But the official opposition said it was inconceivable that Parliament was shutdown during what it called a “time of crisis”.

While some MPs and committees are conducting oversight across the country, Parliament is currently on a lengthy recess with no planned National Assembly sittings for weeks.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said he had written to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula calling for Parliament to reconvene.

He said the country was facing several crises simultaneously at a time when households and businesses were already battling to recover from two years of lockdown.

“Stage six load shedding, the fuel price crisis, the cost-of-living crisis, the Phala Phala farm scandal, unemployment, and the state’s inability or unwillingness to tackle growing lawlessness are causing immense unnecessary economic damage and human suffering, risking full-blown anarchy.”

Steenhuisen said the Constitution tasked Parliament to protect and promote the national interest by holding the executive to account and by debating and finding solutions.