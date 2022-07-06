Go

Steenhuisen wants Parly to reconvene to find solutions to SA's multiple problems

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen wants Parliament to reconvene to find solutions to the multiple crises facing the country.

The National Assembly is currently on an eight-week constituency period until August.

But the official opposition said it was inconceivable that Parliament was shutdown during what it called a “time of crisis”.

While some MPs and committees are conducting oversight across the country, Parliament is currently on a lengthy recess with no planned National Assembly sittings for weeks.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said he had written to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula calling for Parliament to reconvene.

He said the country was facing several crises simultaneously at a time when households and businesses were already battling to recover from two years of lockdown.

“Stage six load shedding, the fuel price crisis, the cost-of-living crisis, the Phala Phala farm scandal, unemployment, and the state’s inability or unwillingness to tackle growing lawlessness are causing immense unnecessary economic damage and human suffering, risking full-blown anarchy.”

Steenhuisen said the Constitution tasked Parliament to protect and promote the national interest by holding the executive to account and by debating and finding solutions.

