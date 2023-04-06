Stay on the right side of the law this Easter weekend, warns CoCT's Smith

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said safety measures were put in place at all its recreational facilities for the upcoming Easter weekend.

The city urged members of the public and holidaymakers to adhere to the rules and safety measures of its officials.

It said its law enforcement officials were hard at work to ensure safety on the city's roads after a road safety campaign was launched last week.

The city's mayoral committee (Mayco) member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said its law enforcement officers would not hesitate to act on anyone who was breaking the law.

"The message is simple: take common sense with you wherever you go this Easter weekend and stay on the right side of the law.

“We have all hands on deck as far as city resources go and we work closely with many other enforcement agencies and rescue agencies."

Meanwhile, Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, called on parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children.

"We are in for a reasonable Easter weekend weather-wise, which could see a bit of football on our beaches and other recreational facilities.

"Everyone is more than welcome, but we caution our visitors to put safety first, and listen to the instructions and guidance from lifeguards and staff members."