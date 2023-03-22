Stats SA: consumer inflation goes up by 0.1%

The cost of living for consumers in South Africa has inched higher for the first time in four months according to Statistics SA.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will have to dig deeper into their pockets, as consumer inflation went up by 0.1%.

Inflation inched higher for the first time in four months from 6.9% in January to 7% in February.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the latest figures on Wednesday.

Inflation measures the rate at which prices increase. This means consumers continue to battle a higher cost of living as their money will buy them fewer items than it did previously.

Stats SA said that the main contributors to consumer inflation picking up to 7% include food, non-alcoholic beverages and transport were the main contributors to the inflation rate in February.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 13.6% over the past 12 months contributing 2.3% points to the total consumer inflation.

Maize meal, which is an important staple, continues to see high rates of inflation while milk, eggs and cheese also remained costly.

Meanwhile, Stats SA said fuel prices increased by a relatively modest 0.9% between January and February.