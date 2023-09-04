State witness fails to point out men on trial for Senzo Meyiwa's murder

The State brought Robert Zwane, a traditional healer from Palm Ridge, to testify on his consultation with a man named Sibiya.

JOHANNESBURG - A traditional healer brought as a State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has failed to point out any of the men being tried for the footballer’s murder.

Two State witnesses took to the witness stand on Monday.

The court heard further evidence regarding the gun believed to have killed Meyiwa.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his celebrity girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

The State believes the five men on trial were behind the robbery in which Meyiwa was shot.

The matter has been postponed to Tuesday.

He said Sibiya and two other men came to him for cleansing as they were looking for work.

The first of the five me accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder is Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

However, when Zwane was asked if he could identify the man who came to see him.

"The Sibiya that I'm referring to I saw him only once and then he came again. At the time, they were having some problem that had to do with their work. Now this Sibiya is not a person that I can with confidence point him out or identify him and say this is the one."



That response had the accused, the judge and those in the gallery chuckling.

Zwane said two to three days later that Sibiya came back to see him.

Zwane has told the court that he sees countless people daily and he cannot remember every single one of them.