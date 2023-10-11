State withdraws charges against 3 accused in Thabo Bester prison escape case

Thabo Bester and 10 others appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges relating to his brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year.

JOHANNESBURG- The State has withdrawn charges against three of the accused in the case against convicted killer Thabo Bester.

Bester and 10 others appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges relating to his brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year.

READ: Magudumana treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing en route to court

Meanwhile, disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana was also set to appear alongside the other accused. But her lawyers confirmed she is not well after allegedly collapsing on her way to court.

The 11 co-accused including Bester, appeared in the dock without Magudumana who is believed to be unwell in the court’s holding cells.

Senior prosecutor Amanda Bester told the court the State would be withdrawing some charges.

Natasha Jansen, Thabang Mier and Moeketsi Ramolula were all G4S employees at the time of Thabo Bester’s escape.

The court has heard that the matter is ready to be transferred to the high court for pre-trial proceedings.