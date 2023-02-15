State to bring new evidence to oppose bail of Soweto tavern massacre suspect

Six men are accused of mowing down at least 16 people when they stormed Mdlalose Tavern in July last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The State intends to introduce new evidence to support its case to oppose the bail application of one of the six men accused of the Nomzamo tavern massacre.

The prosecution revealed this at the Orlando Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where the six men made a brief appearance for what was supposed to be the bail judgement for one of the accused.

At least 16 people died when heavily armed men stormed the Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo, in Soweto's Orlando East, in July 2022.

On Wednesday, Nomzamo residents armed with traditional spears, shields, and placards protested outside the court.

Judgment in the matter of accused number three was delayed due to his lawyer not being available. The magistrate was also at a different court.

State advocate Inge Vogelpath told the court the defence lawyer needed to be present because the prosecution was bringing an application to re-open its case.

The State planned to submit a supplementary affidavit as part of its bid to oppose bail.

The court was also told that the accused had a minor stroke while in prison, and was only given Panado.

The matter's postponed to Thursday.