State slams Zuma’s 'Stalingrad' defence as 'nonsensical'

Earlier on in the proceedings, Zuma’s counsel - Dali Mpofu - labelled the argument that Zuma’s using Stalingrad tactics as “nonsensical”.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has slammed former president Jacob Zuma’s insistence that describing his approach to the arms deal corruption case as a “Stalingrad” defence is “nonsensical”.

The case is back before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

It's hearing arguments from Zuma’s legal team on another application aimed at removing State advocate Billy Downer from the case.

READ: Zuma makes second bid to remove Downer from his arms deal corruption case

Earlier on in the proceedings, Zuma’s counsel - Dali Mpofu - labelled the argument that Zuma’s using Stalingrad tactics as “nonsensical”.

He further blamed the State for the delays over the last year, saying if it had removed Downer from the case when they asked then the trial would be over by now.

Advocate Geoff Budlender, for the State addressed the court . He said the court knows Zuma's adopted a Stalingrad approach.

"And it knows this for at least three reasons. In 2007, Mr Zuma’s counsel - the late Mr Kemp - told the high court this is what his client was going to do. The second reason is because the full bench found Mr Zuma has adopted a Stalingrad defence. And the third reason is that the SCA [Supreme Court of Appeal] has found Mr Zuma adopted a Stalingrad defence."

Budlender said against this backdrop it doesn’t help to argue which portion of the last 20 years’ worth of delays is directly attributable to Zuma.

"The pattern of what Mr Zuma has been doing is overwhelmingly clear. He's doing what his counsel said he would do, he’s doing what the full bench found he did and he’s doing what the SCA found he did."