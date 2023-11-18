State of SA reason enough for people come out and register to vote - Steenhuisen

DURBAN - The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, said the state of the country should be reason enough for people to come out in their numbers and register to vote for 2024’s general polls.

Steenhuisen, who had forgotten his identity document (ID), had to wait before checking on his voter status in Durban on Saturday.

This as over 23,000 stations were open for voter registration across the country throughout the weekend, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He cited water and electricity outages, as well as the high crime rate, as reasons why South Africans should use this weekend to prepare for the polls, in the hope of ousting the African National Congress (ANC).

Steenhuisen spoke to journalists at the Northwood Boys High School, where he was joined by one of his daughters, who was registering to vote for the first time.

The DA leader shared his thoughts on how processes were unfolding at the voting station.

“The address was in on the map, but the system kept throwing it out to another address or another voting station. I suppose the IEC [Electoral Commission] will deal with these things as they unfold. I suppose it's good these things happen now rather than on election day.”

Steenhuisen also shared his thoughts on what it meant for him, as a father, seeing his eldest daughter registering.

“I am very, very proud to be here for this special day. Politics has been our family life since both my daughters were born, and they have come to vote at this station every single year.”