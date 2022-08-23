State believes it has a strong case against Zandile Gumede, co-accused

The group appeared in the Durban High Court on Monday, where they entered their pleas to some of the counts.

DURBAN - The fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering trial of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused continues on Tuesday.

They pleaded not guilty to over 100 of the more than 2,700 counts they’re facing.

The charges are linked to irregularities around a Durban solid waste management tender.

On Monday, Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused entered their pleas for racketeering charge.

They pleaded not guilty for all the counts the State brought forward.

However, the State is convinced that the accused had a common purpose in the crimes they are accused of.

It said that it had a strong a case against the accused.

On Tuesday, the reading of the indictment and the plea process will continue.