'Stage 8 load shedding likely this winter' – Energy expert

South Africa is facing stage six load shedding as more than half of Eskom’s capacity is offline.

John Perlman speaks to Matthew Cruise, Head of Business Intelligence at Hohm Energy.

Cruise says there is a likelihood that we will see stage 8 load shedding from July

He says that we could also see stage 10 added to load shedding schedules, though we might not experience stage 10 this year

As of Monday morning, 24 809MW of Eskom’s generation capacity was out of service.

Of this, 21 243 MW is due to unplanned breakdowns at several power stations, primarily at old power stations.

According to Cruise, the only reason we are not experiencing even higher stages of load shedding is that we are burning huge amounts of diesel.

“If diesel was not able to be sourced over the weekend, then we would actually be in stage eight right now.”

He adds that Eskom held a briefing where they said that preparations for stage eight would be in place and that higher stages could be reflected on load shedding schedules shortly.

“That was not exactly announced today, they said that they are reviewing the process and that the process is underway, but I am pretty sure we will see a stage 10 coming shortly on the load shedding schedule.”

He adds that load shedding is projected to increase in winter, and they are projecting a 50% likelihood of us seeing stage 8 load shedding from July onwards.

