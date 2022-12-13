Stage 5 power cuts set to continue as Eskom battles breakdowns, bad weather

The power utility is blaming an unusually high demand and the breakdown of generating units at its Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents and businesses across the country will have to brace for another day of stage five power cuts after Eskom ramped up load shedding at the weekend.

Koeberg is also offline for routine maintenance.

The festive cheer in the country is being dampened by a number of issues but none like the rolling blackouts.

It may be too early for some people to put up Christmas lights, but others will keep them off courtesy of Eskom.

The power utility says it remains unclear how long the power cuts will persist but the rough estimate is that the country will be in the dark well into next year.

While we've all mostly lost count of the number of days there's been load shedding, businesses continue to tally their losses.

For some residents in parts of the country, this week's power cuts will also be a double whammy, with persistent heavy downpours expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

This was the last we heard from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

"Eskom will give a full update in due course."

Meanwhile, Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse is the latest to fend for her city, calling on Eskom to exempt the city from power cuts for three days.