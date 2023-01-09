Stage 3 & 4 load shedding pattern to continue until further notice, says Eskom
The power utility has been battling several problems, including a lack of generating capacity, due to the consistent breakdown of units at several power stations.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that South Africans would have to work around the current scheduled power cuts until further notice.
The power utility downgraded the rolling blackouts to stage 3 on Monday morning until 4pm where stage 4 will kick in and run until 5am on Tuesday.
The two stages will be implemented interchangeably, daily.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Breakdowns amount to 17,000 megawatts (MW) while planned maintenance is 6,200 MW."