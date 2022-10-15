Stage 2 load shedding to continue until further notice, says Eskom

"Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding," says Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced a return of Stage 2 load shedding on Saturday, and says this stage will continue indefinitely.

This after the power utility suspended power cuts from midnight on Friday, citing a lower electricity demand on the weekend.

"Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding," the utility said in a Saturday statement.

"These were two units at Grootvlei and a unit each at Camden and Medupi power stations. Further, a delay in returning a generating unit to service at Lethabo Power Station has contributed to the capacity shortages," added Eskom.

The load shedding will continue until further notice.