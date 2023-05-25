SRC leaders vow to continue with protests until NSFAS demands are met

Students are demanding that NSFAS halts plans to take over allowance payments from universities and are opposing a new funding model that would reduce payments to students enrolled in courses under 60 credits.

CAPE TOWN - Student leaders from at least 14 South African universities have vowed to shut down campuses across the country if their demands are not met.

Students held a peaceful picket outside the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) offices in Cape Town on Wednesday, where they handed over a memorandum of demands.

Student Representative Council (SRC) leaders then met with NSFAS management, demanding that the scheme to halt its plans to take over the payment of student allowances from universities.

They are also opposing a new funding model that would see reduced funding for students enrolled for courses with under 60 credits.

"Should any of our demands not be responded to, as SRCs across the country, we vow that it will not be business as normal, until the heavens fall," warned University of Cape Town (UCT) SRC president Hlengiwe Dube.

University of the Free State (UFS) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command leader Axola Toto said they were frustrated by NSFAS's treatment.

"We tried to speak to NSFAS on several occasions, sending delegations, but they refuse because NSFAS does not respond to emails, and they do not respond to phone calls either."