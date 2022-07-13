Springbok Women to host Spain in two Tests in August

The Boks will host Spain for two matches in August before they depart to New Zealand for the tournament.

The Springbok Women will fine-tune their preparations for the Rugby World Cup in October with a Test series at home against the Spanish national team.

In an effort to boost the profile of the women’s national squad and garner interest for their Rugby World Cup participation, the first Test will be played at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg as a curtain-raiser to the Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and All Blacks on Saturday, 13 August.

The second will be played at the Fanie du Toit Stadium in Potchefstroom on Friday, 19 August.

South Africa has played Spain on three previous occasions at this level and lost on each one, most recently in 2019.

Despite the less-than-desirable record against the visitors, SA Rugby’s Women’s High-Performance Manager Lynne Cantwell thinks it will be perfect preparation before their departure.

“The tour comes at an ideal time for our squad to step up their preparations for the Rugby World Cup. Spain will provide very good competition, as they are ranked three places above us in the world rankings.”

Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer is also looking forward to the tour and welcoming the Spaniards.

He is confident his side has improved and believes they will offer a sterner challenge than in the past.

“We played against Spain over there in 2018 and they toured South Africa in 2019, giving us a clear indication at that time to where we were in our early steps towards the Rugby World Cup… We’ve come a long way since our last meeting and I know this will be highly competitive matches, something we need before getting on the plane," said Raubenheimer.

This year’s Rugby World Cup was scheduled to be held in 2021 but was postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Africa are the underdogs in a pool which features France, England and Fiji.

Their opening match at the event is against the French on the 8th of October.