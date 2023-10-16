Go

Springbok Women's Sevens book 2024 Olympic Games ticket

The team won the Rugby Africa Women's Sevens Olympic qualifier and secured their spot to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after beating Kenya 12-7 in the final.

The Springbok Women's Sevens team secured their Olympic spot on Sunday 15 October 2023 in Tunisia. Picture:@WomenBoks/Twitter.
16 October 2023 17:17

JOHANNESBURG - The Springbok Women's Sevens team secured their Olympic spot on Sunday in Tunisia.

This will be the team's first-ever Olympic Games after winning a tightly contested final where Kenya forced the Springboks to defend for a large portion of the match.

This will be the team's first-ever Olympic Games after winning a tightly contested final where Kenya forced the Springboks to defend for a large portion of the match.

The Kenyans had hoped to book their third Olympics having previously represented the region in Rio and Tokyo.

Earlier this year, the Springboks secured core status on the revamped HSBC SVNS after winning the Challenger Series in Stellenbosch.

