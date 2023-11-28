Spike in Table Mountain attacks frustrates users including hikers, cyclists

The spate of robberies on Table Mountain has become a cause for concern ahead of the busy festive season.

CAPE TOWN - The frustration of avid mountain users in Cape Town is mounting owing to the ongoing attacks on cyclists and hikers alike.

There has been a spate of robberies on Table Mountain in recent months.

In the latest incident, over the weekend, three athletes were mugged while participating in the RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town race.

The attacks have become a cause for concern ahead of the festive season, as scores of holidaymakers are expected flock to the Cape's popular tourist spots.

"Everyone is frustrated at the moment because there has been a major spike in muggings around Table Mountain, especially the northern sector, which is Lion's Head, Signal Hill, and the lower slopes of Tafelberg Road,” said the founder of Take Back Our Mountains, Taahir Osman.

“There are groups that go up before five in the morning up Lion's Head, but now they are forced to sit at home because there's an armed robber that waits in the parking lot for them at four o'clock in the morning."