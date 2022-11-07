Special council meeting to elect new Ekurhuleni mayor set down for Tuesday

The city has been without a mayor for over two weeks following the removal of Tania Campbell through an African National Congress (ANC)-sponsored motion of no confidence.

CAPE TOWN - A special council meeting to elect a new executive mayor in the City of Ekurhuleni has been set down for Tuesday a week after the collapse of a previous meeting.

Last week's collapse followed a breakdown in negotiations between political parties.

Ekurhuleni Speaker Raymond Dhlamini said the programming committee met on Monday to finalise the details for the upcoming meeting.

“The only motion that was sitting on the programming is the electing of the executive mayor. We do not have other motions,” Dhlamini said.