Special council meeting set to elect new Tshwane mayor

The Tshwane metropolitan municipality is on Tuesday expected to elect its third executive mayor in less than four years.

JOHANNESBURG - A special council meeting to elect the new executive mayor of Tshwane is set to take place on Tuesday.

Randall Williams resigned earlier this month after serving more than two years in the position.

He resigned following a damning Auditor-General report, which found that there was billions of rands and assets that were unaccounted for in the municipality.

The office of the Speaker said that if more than one candidate was nominated, then the elections would take place via secret ballot.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition has put its weight behind Cilliers Brink, a former DA member of Parliament.

However, with Cope having been kicked out from the coalition, the DA no longer has a majority of seats in council.

African National Congress (ANC) regional secretary, George Matjila, said that they were consulting with smaller parties to decide on their candidate.

"We are on the verge of clinching the deal. We are going to win, we are going to take it."

The elections will take place at Tshwane House council chambers on Tuesday afternoon.