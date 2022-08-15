Soweto's Klipspruit Valley Road closed for reconstruction due to sinkhole

The Klipspruit Valley Road, which is also a main Bus Rapid Transit System route, is now closed from Tuesday, 16 August 2022, until 14 November.

JOHANNESBURG - One of main arterial roads leading into and out of Soweto will be closed for three months.

The Klipspruit Valley Road, which is also a main Bus Rapid Transit System route, is now closed from Tuesday, 16 August 2022, until 14 November 2022.

The Joburg Roads Agency (JRA) said the structural integrity of the road is no longer safe and the stormwater culvert structure needs to be reconstructed.

JRA acting head of department for infrastructure development Ridhwaan Mahomed said: “This is following a sinkhole that developed and emergency repairs have had to be conducted to ensure the safety of all road users.”