Soweto councillor says government has yet to aid flood victims

Councillor Phumlile Shange from Ward 29 in Soweto claimed she was left alone to deal with angry community members after their homes were swept away during the recent floods.

JOHANNESBURG - As torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across parts of Gauteng, a councillor in Soweto bemoaned the lack of support from the City of Johannesburg as well as provincial and national government structures.

Heavy downpours in parts of Gauteng for over a week displaced many people in the province, with national government officials estimating that the number of affected households could be as high as 2,000.

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said they have implemented an intervention programme to support local government structures following heavy rains.

“We’ve activated our teams. They will be on the ground working with the councillors in the ward.”

The mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, said that the city was also doing its bit.

“The City of Johannesburg continues to dedicate resources to humanitarian and cleanup operations currently underway across the city.”

However, Shange said they have not yet seen any contribution from either the city or higher government structures.

“No one has consulted me, so far. I’m scrubbing where I don’t know what to do, where to find help, and all that.”

Shange appealed to non-governmental organisations and private businesses to assist her community members as they attempt to rebuild their homes.