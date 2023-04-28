Soweto boys murder: Charged granny's mate reveals gory details leading to arrest

Fifty-year-old Ndlovu and her 39-year-old boyfriend Mthunzi Zulu were arrested this week in connection with the murder of the two children.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child murder.

JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged that burnt clothes with blood stains found on the roof of her neighbours home led police to the arrest of a Soweto grandmother accused of killing two children including her grandson.

The Protea Magistrates Court heard the details during Nqobile Ndlovu's appearance on Friday.

Fifty-year-old Ndlovu and her 39-year-old boyfriend Mthunzi Zulu were arrested this week in connection with the murder of the two children.

Six-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye, and his five-year-old friend Mduduzi Zulu were mutilated in Soweto last week.

The pair is facing charges of kidnapping, double murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

Ndlovu’s best friend claimed the police arrested her after bloody sheets stuffed into a plastic bag were found in her home.

Nonhlanhla Ngema alleged the discovery of the sheets came after a community member found a packet containing burnt clothes with blood stains on the roof of one of their neighbour's shacks.

“The sheets they found inside the house. The burnt clothes they were on top of the roof of a shack on the other street, I can say opposite the house.”

Police announced a breakthrough in the case on Wednesday - following a forensic investigation at the boys’ homes.

Ndlovu and Zulu were taken in for questioning on Tuesday before being officially charged the next day.

Police believe the motive for the killings was muthi-related.

The case resumes on 5 May.