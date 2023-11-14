Southern Sun Rosebank evacuates guests after roof collapses from hail damage

The hotel has been closed for evaluations and repairs as parts of the property could not withstand the wrath of the hailstorm.

JOHANNESBURG - As mop-up operations are underway following a massive hailstorm, guests at the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank were evacuated as parts of the property have been damaged.

Homes, vehicles, and other infrastructure in parts of Joburg were battered when hail stones the size of a golf ball rained down on Monday night.

It’s understood the roof above the hotel’s restaurant collapsed due to the build-up of ice, rendering the hotel unsafe for service.

Guests are being moved to other Southern Sun hotels nearby.

Scores of guests stood outside the entrance to the hotel with loads of luggage, as they awaited busses to transport them to nearby hotels.

While media has been denied entry, Eyewitness News could see water streaming down the stairs near the reception.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s general workers seem to be assisting with mop-up operations, as they could be seen sweeping and clearing rubble.