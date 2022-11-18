South Africans don't understand the extent of corruption at Eskom - Gungubele

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that he did not think that South Africans understood the extent of the corruption which was pervasive at Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that he did not think that South Africans understood the extent of the corruption which was pervasive at Eskom.

He was responding to this week’s arrest of a contract employee for alleged sabotage at Camden power station in Mpumalanga.

The breakdowns at the station have been a major contributor to the ongoing power cuts.

But Gungubele said that the new board must be given time to address the problems.

The minister said that the ongoing problems at Eskom were a permanent feature for discussion by Cabinet.

He said that new board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, was keeping him abreast of their work.

"He’s just told me that this weekend, they are just going to look at the business operations approach on the matter. Very soon, they will give an idea where to take this thing."

Gungubele said that sabotage at the power utility was far more extensive than the single arrest made this week.

"South Africans, I’m sure, I doubt if they have got a measure of how fraud and corruption have actually deepened the Eskom problem."

Gungubele said that Cabinet had every faith in the new board to get to the heart of Eskom’s problems.