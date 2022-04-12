South Africans can't be blamed for service delivery protests - Batohi

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi was addressing the Frederick van Zyl Slabbert honorary lecture hosted by Stellenbosch University on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said that South Africans could not be blamed for protesting against a lack of basic services.

She said that state capture had a major impact on service delivery and cost the country over R1.5 trillion, more than the country’s expenditure.

Batohi was addressing the Frederick van Zyl Slabbert honorary lecture hosted by Stellenbosch University on Monday night.

"It has resulted in the lack of delivery of basic services like water and sanitation, basic infrastructure, like roads and bridges. Can one really blame ordinary South Africans for taking to the streets to protest against the lack of delivery of these services, to protest against the dismal failure of government to deliver basic services?" she said.

Batohi said there was a lot being done by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute corruption.

"There’s been a lot that’s being done in the NPA to deal with this, but in broader government sphere - the adoption of the national anti-corruption strategy, which was adopted by cabinet in November of 2020, has signaled the resolve of government and civil society to deal with corruption."